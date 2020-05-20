(WFSB) – The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe have announced they will begin reopening their casinos in June.
Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods will reopen portions of their casinos to the public on Monday, June 1.
New safety protocols have been established for the reopening.
Neither property will open its concert venues, buffets, or poker rooms. Restaurants within the casinos will be open for takeout only.
Additionally, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun will only be open to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents.
No New York or Massachusetts residents or out of state buses will be accepted.
In addition to the new protocols, employees at each property will receive training on infectious disease, safety and sanitation protocols.
“We’re proud to partner with the Mohegan Tribe to ensure we develop the most responsible plan for helping the state of Connecticut recover swiftly and safely from the crippling economic impact of this pandemic,” said Rodney A. Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.
“The Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan Tribe have called Connecticut home for hundreds of years. We have deep roots within our communities and are fortunate to call many of our neighbors team members and friends,” said James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe.
Governor Ned Lamont says he is concerned about too many people being in one place at the same time.
"We've got to talk again. I think that's incredibly risky. It's risky for people who work at casinos, risky for people who go to casinos, it's risky for the region because you have a lot of employees who go back out to the region," Lamont said.
For more information on each tribe’s response to the pandemic and how they are helping their local communities, please visit foxwoods.com/coronavirus and mohegansun.com/updates.
