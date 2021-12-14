UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB)- Mohegan Sun is holding a vaccine clinic in the Seasons Buffet.
Mohegan Sun says these clinics are for walk-ins only. The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health Clinic's vaccines will be available:
- December 15: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- December 22: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- December 29: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- January 5: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The shots available for the times above are as follows:
For the initial vaccine, Pfizer is available for those 12 and older and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are available for those 18 years and older.
For booster shots, Pfizer is available for those 16 and older. For those 18 and older, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are available.
Vaccines from Uncas Health District will be provided on:
- December 20: 9:30-12:30
For the initial vaccine, Pfizer is available for those 5 and older. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson areavailable for those 18 years and older.
For the booster shots, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson will be available for those 18 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.