UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- This weekend, the place to win money and fame at Mohegan Sun is not the Black Jack or Roulette tables, it’s at the Cornhole Tournament.
Players from across the country are settling in at Mohegan Sun for a weekend of intense gaming made popular at the beach or at backyard picnic.
Thousands have played it over the Independence Day holiday, but at Mohegan Sun, it’s being played competitively as the American Cornhole League chose Connecticut to host its National Tournament.
Channel 3 caught up with the founding members of Central Connecticut Cornhole, Jason Bell and Matt Marin.
“Some of these guys tell us they do 20 to 30 hours a week of practice,” said Bell.
Central Connecticut Cornhole, or CCC, is the largest cornhole group in the state, boasting about 70 members.
The group has only been established for about a year-and-a-half and welcomes members of all levels.
“It’s not a big game in Connecticut, but we’re trying to make it a big game,” said Marin.
Only the best are playing in the tournament this weekend.
“It’s the pro doubles and the women’s doubles, so it’s a $10,000 purse for those tournaments, so they pay out some big bucks here,” explained Marin.
Each player gets 4 bags, and points are earned by putting bags on the board and in the hole. The first to 21 points, wins.
“A lot of it is muscle memory, they’re literally doing the same shot every time, you can see it,” said Marin. “It’s really a flick of the wrist.”
Those with CCC are passionate about growing this game. Those who are interested, no experience necessary, are encouraged to give the group a call. For more information, click here.
Those interested in checking out the Cornhole Tournament can find more information, here.
