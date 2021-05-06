UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- If you or anyone is looking for a job, more and more businesses are seeking employees, including Mohegan Sun.
The casino is holding a summer hiring event on Thursday and Friday, and there’s even a $2,000 sign-on bonus for all culinary positions.
The event is being held Thursday and Friday this week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cabaret Theatre.
Available positions include cooks, event security, concessions, receptionists, retail, and more.
Interested application can find out more information by clicking here.
