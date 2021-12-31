UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Mohegan Sun hosts “Party into the New Year”.
A New Year’s Eve celebration from 10:30pm - 1:00am, equipped with an open bar, DJ V Tech, a Midnight champagne toast and a breakfast buffet.
Tickets for the 21+ Party into the New Year celebration inside Uncas Ballroom are $125.00 in advance and $150.00 for day-of purchases.
Night-of event tickets will be available and club-style attire is required.
Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House will also be featuring music by DJ Cribb on New Year’s Eve, as well as hosting a champagne toast, party favors and more.
The festivities at Lansdowne begin at 9:00pm, and cover starts at $30.00. VIP reservations can be made by emailing reservations@lansdownepub.com.
