UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Mohegan Sun has announced the postponement of events amid the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, casino officials said out of an abundance of caution Mohegan Sun Arena and Expo events have been postponed through March 23.
The casino is taking additional precautionary steps to protect employees and guests:
• The Mohegan Tribal Health Department is working closely with the CT Department of Public Health (DPH) and the CDC to monitor and provide updates on the evolving COVID-19 situation.
• Mohegan Sun has elevated its daily cleaning processes throughout the property (casino, hotel and all back of house areas). Our efforts include:
- Increasing the number of hand sanitizers stations available on property.
- Increasing the frequency of our cleaning and disinfection efforts on property to include sanitizing all surfaces and touch points using medical grade, hospital strength products regularly throughout the day.
- Team members are regularly reminded to follow the CDC’s guidelines on personal hygiene and avoiding contact with people who are sick.
- Any team member who feels unwell or has a fever is asked to stay home and contact a health care provider.
- Team members are being trained to identify symptoms in others and communicate appropriately.
- CDC best practices are posted across the property for both team members and guests.
Ticket holders can contact Mohegan Sun for information regarding rescheduling dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.