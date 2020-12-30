UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Mohegan Sun has reopened its poker room.
The casino said its poker room, located in Casino of the Earth, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., offering six of its 33 tables.
Those six tables will allow no more than seven players per table. There will also be safety shields for players and dealers, and guests will be required to sanitize their hands before touching cards.
The Mohegan Sun Poker Room temporarily closed in mid-March 2020, along with the rest of the casino, due to the pandemic.
“Mohegan Sun, after investing more than $1 million in health and safety protocols across property, reopened to the public on June 1. The return of Poker at Mohegan Sun will not immediately feature promotions and tournaments, though updates will become available in the near future,” Mohegan Sun said in a press release.
Additional details and safety measures include:
- Both guests and team members are required to wear protective masks in the Poker Room, as is required across all of Mohegan Sun.
- Physical distancing will be instituted and monitored.
- Polycarbonate dividers will be used on all active poker tables.
- Cards will be removed and sanitized at regular intervals.
- A player’s seat and section will be cleaned after they end their play.
- Sanitizing dispensers will be located throughout the Mohegan Sun Poker Room.
- The Mohegan Sun Poker Room is smoke-free, spacious and well ventilated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.