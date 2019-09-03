UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- This month, Arooga’s 32 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville will close its doors.
A statement from Chief of Staff for the Tribe Chuck Bunnell said employees were notified on Aug. 20 that the location would be “repurposed for an opportunity that will benefit tribal members, employees, and the local community at large.”
The restaurant will continue operations through Sept. 22.
The statement went on to say “Best efforts are being made to find opportunities for all impacted. Mohegan Holding Company and Mohegan Sun are collaborating to ensure that employees have similar job opportunities.”
The closure is for the Uncasville location only, and no other locations are being impacted.
