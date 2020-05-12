UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Mohegan Sun is hoping social distancing will help it "be a world at play once again."
The casino said it will continue to remain closed through Tuesday, May 26.
"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this difficult time," the casino posted to its website. "The health and safety of our entire community is paramount and we would like to thank the many members of our community who are working hard to keep us all safe."
RELATED: CT casinos remain closed temporarily
For more information related to the temporary property closure, please view the casino's updates page here.
