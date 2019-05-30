UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A beloved Mohegan Sun worker is clinging to life after being attacked.
This is all happening while his wife is days away from giving birth to their first child.
Coworkers of Johnny Luong are now banding together to help him out.
Friends say Luong was just going about his day and then he ends up in Hartford Hospital fighting for his life.
If you’ve gone to Mohegan Sun in the last 20 years, there’s a chance you met Luong.
“He was always talking and having a good time, and very friendly to everyone,” said Jackie Cryer, Luong’s friend.
The immigrant from Vietnam found a job at the Sun as a table games dealer and was most recently a beverage server.
“A wonderfully hard worker. He never ever stopped,” said Ceci Iliff, a friend.
That work ethic extended beyond the casino. During his off time, he was a landlord.
But on May 4, friends say he had a dispute with Emanuel Neri, who one of Luong’s tenants.
“Johnny was in the process of evicting him. He had submitted the paperwork for that,” Cryer said.
Neri was arrested and that fight may cost him his freedom, but it might cost Luong his life.
“He has damage on the left side of his brain,” Cryer said.
Luong fractured his skull and he’s undergone two surgeries and suffered strokes after them.
He hasn’t opened his eyes and is surviving because of a feeding tube.
“For all of us to even imagine him lying still for any period of time is just crazy because he’s a guy who never sat still,” Iliff said.
The timing couldn’t be worse. Luong’s wife, Kitty, is pregnant with their first child, a boy.
She’s due on June 7 and there’s a good chance Luong will still be in a hospital bed, unaware he’s become a father.
“It’s going to be a long road for everybody,” Cryer said.
Many workers at Mohegan Sun consider themselves family. They say for the last two decades, Luong’s been an important member.
“If you needed your furnace fixed, your car fixed, need a hand with something, carpentry around the house, Johnny was always there to offer his services,” Iliff said.
And after decades of giving, right now his Sun family is giving back to him.
Even though they just met Kitty through this tragedy, they threw her a baby shower.
They started a GoFundMe and they vow to be with Kitty every step on this long journey ahead.
“She’s not from here, she doesn’t have friends or family here, but now she has 190 friends and I tell her that all the time, because we’re her family,” Cryer said.
It’s still very touch and go for Luong, but there is some good news.
For the first time since the attack, he has shown signs of life. On Tuesday, he moved his leg and arm and yawned.
To help Luong and his family, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.