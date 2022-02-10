UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Mohegan Sun’s FanDuel Sportsbook opened for business Thursday.
When the casino accepted its first sports bet in the fall, it was in a temporary space in the casino.
At the time they were building a special area to cater to sports betting.
The sports betting hotspot opens right before one of the biggest games of the year.
“This would be a great place to watch the game!” said Bob Oberg, who was visiting the casino.
People wandered through Mohegan Sun’s FanDuel Sportsbook Thursday, but it’s nothing compared to the standing room-only turnout they’re expecting for Sunday’s pro football championship.
“We have seating for 222 that actually includes the VIP mezzanine level which is the best seat in the house. And as you can see there is standing room everywhere,” said Brad Bryant, General Manager of the sportsbook.
Eyewitness News asked what the most popular prop bet is going to be for the big game.
“Some of the biggest cheers throughout the game are from the results of the coin toss,” said Jeff Lowich, Senior Director of Operations at FanDuel.
People can place bets on the kiosks or at a live counter.
Though online betting is an option, Mohegan Sun says Sunday’s offerings will have something worth wagering on for everyone.
"It's not just the people who bet all year long, you've got people that maybe have not made a bet all year,” Bryant said.
It might just be enough to turn a poker player’s attention from aces to kings, to quarterbacks and kickers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.