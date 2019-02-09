UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- The Mohegan Tribal Chairman has resigned, but will remain on the Tribal Council, according to a Tribal executive.
Former Chairman Kevin Brown announced his resignation but will remain on the 9 member Tribal council.
Former Chairman Brown was elected to the Council in 2013 after retiring as Colonel from a career in the Army.
The Council Vice Chair is James Gessner Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.