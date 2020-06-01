NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A molotov cocktail was thrown at a New Haven police substation overnight.
According to police, the incendiary device was hurled at the building located at 596 Winchester Ave. in the Newhallville neighborhood.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Monday.
Police said it caused minor cosmetic damage to the building.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on any suspects.
Police said they are investigating and expect to provide more information later Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.