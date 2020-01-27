COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A nine-month online conversation from eight years ago between a 15-year-old girl and a Coventry police sergeant is back under investigation by state police.
In April of 2012, Jennifer Burdette said Sgt. Michael Hicks sought out her daughter Amber on Facebook messenger. She was 15 at the time.
The complaint got elevated last week after Burdette spoke up during a Coventry Town Council meeting.
“The fact that I was so young, I feel like I didn’t even grasp the level of uncomforted that I truly was, especially now that I’m looking back on it,” said Amber Soucier, who is now 23 years old, married and living in Missouri.
Amber said the online chats she had for nine months continue to haunt her.
“Once are ages were established, I think the connection should have been almost completely cut off,” Soucier said.
She said Hicks, who has been on paid leave since last October because of the investigation, wanted to send her explicit photos at one point, writing “I can’t ask you for them, but if you send them it is not against the law, so long as I immediately delete them upon receiving them.”
“I don’t believe that he should work as a police officer anymore in the entire state of Connecticut. I think he’s proven very strongly that he cannot be trusted,” Burdette said.
Connecticut State Police did conduct a criminal investigation into the matter, but last week the Rockville State’s Attorney said the case was closed without filing charges.
However, the case has reopened and remains under investigation again by state police.
“It’s absolutely crucial that no other girls need to go through this. It’s crucial that we stop this now that we can,” Burdette said.
“Trust was a really big thing that he kept kind of saying. Trust is very important, it was never about trust, it was about manipulation and deceit,” Soucier said.
As for Coventry police, they are waiting for all the facts to come out in the investigation before proceeding.
