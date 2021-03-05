WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Watertown mom whose children were killed in a double murder-suicide in 2019 has been arrested.
Watertown police arrested Danielle Jette, and charged her with criminally negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal liability for the acts of another/criminal possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on Dec. 3, 2019, where her two children were shot and killed by Paul Ferguson.
RELATED: Argument over smoking led to double murder-suicide in Watertown
Ferguson then shot himself.
The victims were identified as 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. They were both students at Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury.
Danielle Jette is expected to appear in court later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.