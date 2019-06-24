NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A hearing that had been set for Monday over who should have custody of a missing mother's children was canceled.
Monday marked exactly one month since anyone heard from Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan.
She was reported missing on May 24.
A few weeks ago, a motion was filed by Jennifer Dulos' mother to gain custody of the five children, who are already in her care.
The hearing scheduled for Monday was canceled, however a new date is unknown at this time.
Meanwhile, police continue to search multiple towns for any trace of Jennifer Dulos. New Canaan police said they've received 950 tips.
For several weeks, investigators have been combing through garbage at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford.
State police shared video of detectives and police dogs sifting through mounds of trash, searching for evidence.
State police said last week that no timeline has been set on when investigations will wrap up that part of the investigation.
Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the case.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Traconis were in Hartford on May 24 disposing of garbage along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Court documents said last month that someone matching Fotis Dulos' description was caught on surveillance cameras in the city.
The new claim from Rovella comes despite arguments from Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, that both Fotis Dulos and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.
Both posted bond earlier this month.
While the hearing at family court was canceled on Monday, Attorney Norm Pattis, who will represent Fotis Dulos in both family and criminal court, recently floated a hypothesis that Jennifer Dulos, who is a writer, may have staged her own disappearance, like the storyline in the book and movie “Gone Girl.”
A statement from Pattis on Monday said "Fotis Dulos is presumed innocent. He should not be effectively imprisoned on conditions of release and kept from those he loves — including his children. Accordingly, we filed a motion this afternoon to clarify whether existing court orders permit him to have contact with Ms. Troconis, and I have filed my appearance in his family case where we will seek visitation with, and custody of, the children. We have learned that Ms. Troconis believes in his innocence, and loves him still. We see no reason why the two of them should not be free to live as they see fit. We are continuing our investigation of Ms. Dulos’s disappearance, and believe it to be entirely consistent with the evidence to conclude that she was not a victim of foul play at the hands of third parties. Efforts to distance Ms. Dulos from a Gone Girl-type scenario are well-meaning, to be sure. But the fact remains that Ms. Dulos remains accountably “Gone,” and had the imagination, means and motive to disappear."
Responding to allegations that Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance could be a “Gone Girl” situation, family and friends released a new statement on Monday, saying “I read Jennifer’s novel in installments as she was completing the manuscript. She finished the draft around 2002. (This was before she was dating Fotis Dulos.) Her book has nothing to do with Gone Girl (published in 2012). Jennifer’s novel is not a mystery. It’s a character-driven story that follows a young woman through relationships and self-discovery over a period of years. Like all of Jennifer’s writing, it expresses a deep longing for human connection and the need to be accepted as one’s true self. Trying to tie Jennifer’s absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home. As of today, she has been missing for a month. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life, as experienced every single day by Jennifer’s five young children, her family, and her friends. We are heartbroken. Jennifer is not here to protect her children, and these false and irresponsible allegations hurt the children now and into the future.”
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department. More information can be found on a website police created for the case here.
