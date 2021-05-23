(WFSB) - Tomorrow marks two years since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared.
The New Canaan mother was last seen dropping her kids off at school.
Feared dead, police believe her estranged husband Fotis Dulos killed her.
Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend and attorney are also suspected to be involved.
Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' ex-girlfriend will be appearing virtually in court this week.
With the courts starting to ease their pandemic restrictions, though, Jennifer's family hopes closure can finally come sometime this year.
Domestic violence advocates, meanwhile, are hoping for changes in state law.
Almost two years to the day, the mother of five disappeared, the family of Jennifer Farber Dulos says they're "moved by the continued interest" in her case.
In their latest statement, they hope for closure, saying:
"Although this past year has understandably slowed the process, the investigation into Jennifer's death and disappearance is ongoing. After the courts reopen, the two people charged with conspiracy to murder will stand trial."
Those two are Kent Mawhinney and Michelle Troconis, the former attorney and ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband.
Both are out on bond.
Mawhinney was back in court just last week trying to remove his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet.
His next court date is in July.
Troconis, who was last in court virtually in February, also tried to get her ankle bracelet removed.
Her attorney also argued against the state's plans to combine all of her charges, which includes tampering with evidence, into one case.
"Look, you have one case where it's more gruesome and the others aren't. It's more likely a jury is going to say, 'Look at all these charges. You put these cases together'. If there is evidence of one, it's more likely going to convict of something just because of combining. That's the danger," Troconis' attorney Joe Schoenhorn stated.
Outside the courtroom, Jennifer's case can be felt at the capitol, where the Senate recently passed Jennifers' Law, also in memory of Terryville mother Jennifer Magnano.
If it becomes law, it would add coercive control to the state's domestic violence laws.
Connecticut Protective Moms, an organization that helps families going through family court, says it's vital.
"Coercive control takes the entirety and the patterns of behavior, and looks at it all, so maybe these deaths could be absolutely be preventable," Sue Shatney of Connecticut Protective Moms said.
Troconis' hearing is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.
A vote hasn't been set in the House yet for Jennifers' Law.
