(WFSB) – The results are in, so check those Powerball tickets.
Monday night’s winning numbers are: 66-12-22-54-69, Powerball: 15 and Powerplay multiplier: 2.
The estimated Powerball jackpot is $685 million, which rolled over after no winner was announced on Saturday. The jackpot Cash Value is $485.5 million.
If no winner is announced Monday, the next drawing is Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.