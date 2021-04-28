MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The governor says he has committed funds to support early childhood education and childcare programs.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the support will come from the American Rescue Plan funding.
Lamont scheduled a news conference to explain at 9:30 a.m. at the YMCA Child Care Center in Meriden. Stream it here or below:
Earlier this week, Lamont released his proposal for use of the funds, which included investments in children and families.
He will be joined by Office of Early Childhood commissioner Beth Bye, Department of Children and Families commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, and other state and local officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.