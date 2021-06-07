(WFSB) – Americans will be spending more on their fathers this year.
As the economy starts to rebound, and COVID restrictions ease, consumers are feeling more confident ahead of Father’s Day.
That means they’re willing to splurge this year.
“For many people, they may not have been able to see dada as much in the past year. They may not have been able to see grandads or stepfathers,” said Katherine Cullen.
Katherine Cullen, with the National Retail Federation, says on average, people are spending $174 on dad. That’s up $26 from last year, and is a record high.
“What really stood out for us was this renewed excitement for going out. There is a lot of pent up demand and excitement for people. They feel they can safely gather with friends and family in a way they may not have been able to last year,” Cullen said.
Families are also buying clothes, sporting goods, outdoor equipment and gift cards. The spending will all add up to about $20 billion.
“With some of the optimism that is surrounding vaccination and regulations being lifted, consumers are looking forward to treating data this year,” Cullen said.
Around 75 percent of Americans say they plan to celebrate this year.
