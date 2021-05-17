(WFSB) – Every week in Money Monday, Channel 3 shares ways to stretch your dollar, and you can save big money on things if you just know when to buy them.
Sale cycles and discount cycles are cyclical, and retailers have planned out well in advance what types of items will go on sale.
Money saving expert Bethany Hollars with Brickseek.com says a little planning can help you pinch those pennies.
“The best savings in May are going to be wrapped up in Memorial Day discounts. May is a great time to save on spring and summer essentials,” Hollars said. “A great tip is to Google Memorial Day sale ad for stores in your area and take a look at whatever is located on that first page of the sale circular. Stores put the best deals and their biggest discounts on that front page.”
This time of year, you can save up to 40 percent on appliances like washers, dryers and refrigerators, and 30 to 40 percent on things like patio furniture.
“Look for some really great savings and good rebates available on paint. We have seen Lowes before offer a mail in rebate on paint and I think it made it below five dollars for a gallon of paint,” Hollars said.
And don’t sleep on the savings if you need a mattress.
“Whether you’re shopping directly at the brand, Serta, Tempurpedic, you can find some significant savings directly from the brand manufacturers or save hundreds of dollars on a mattress and box spring or great deals, combo deals, like buy a queen mattress and get a box spring or bed frame for free,” Hollars said.
