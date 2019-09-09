(WFSB) -- When it comes to debt, studies show the average American has racked up about $38,000 of it.
However, a Connecticut woman paid off nearly double that, in just one year.
Lifestyle blogger Kallie Branciforte wrote about it on her site “But First, Coffee,” and it’s one of her most popular posts.
"You feel like it’s this dark cloud hanging over you. You feel like you’re never going to be able to do it with your monthly bills,” Branciforte said
Her family paid off $70,000 in just one year.
"You can absolutely get out of it,” she said.
The daunting task, she said, starts with a detailed plan and discipline.
"You really need to look at your money and you need to look at where your dollars are going every single month, and I mean really breaking it down,” she said.
Branciforte said folks should go back three to six months to figure out exactly where their cash is going.
Next, create a budget and be specific.
“Don’t say $1,000 a month on food. Say how much are you spending on groceries. How much is coffee. How much is take-out. Really break it down that way and then you have your categories of places where you’re going to save money. This is your surplus,” she said.
That surplus, she said, will help you pay down your debt.
Next is the “snowball method,” which is what Branciforte used.
First, she said start by paying off your smallest debt.
“The first one goes off really fast and then you have that extra money to snowball into the second one so it’s a much quicker way to do it,” she said.
However, not everyone will be able to tackle $70,000 in a year.
Branciforte and her husband both work, and she had two jobs at the time.
She says even starting small, adds up.
“Some people just say I can only do $30 a month… $30 is $30, so don’t undervalue yourself or undervalue any dollar. Any place you can save money is going to make a difference,” she said.
In the end, you cash in on a big reward.
“The best feedback I get is people who respond to me is I started last month, we finally are paying off debt it feels so great,” Branciforte said.
She also has a free money tracker on her blog, which can help you figure out where your money is going, and budget.
To check out her blog, click here.
