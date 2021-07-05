(WFSB) -- Each week, Channel 3’s Money Monday report helps viewers find ways to save money.
Now that summer is in full swing, there are hot deals on things you need for the season.
“It’s the month to save on things that are going to keep us outside, enjoying the weather,” said Bethany Hollers, of Brickseek.com.
She said you can save on everything, from food to fun.
“Huge savings on BBQ essentials, hot dogs, hamburgers, the buns, mustard, ketchup, relish,” she explained.
July is also National Ice Cream Month, so you’ll see some hot deals if treats to cool you down.
“Take that store sale, the store is already trying to get you in the door by discounting those things, stack those with a manufacturer coupon, there will be plenty of those all over the place, and that really helps you maximize those savings and get your biggest bang for the buck,” Hollers said.
If you’re looking for outdoor fun, you can save on camping gear. Hollers said summertime doesn’t offer the biggest sales, but you’ll still see a discount. The best time to buy this stuff is when it’s on clearance at the end of the season.
Same goes for sunscreen and bug spray, and Hollers says coupons can help you cash in here.
“Drug stores are actually going to be your best bet to buy these items. I know a lot of times people think drug stores are more expensive, but drug stores, aside from having their own store promotions, also have their own coupons and it gives you the opportunity to use that store sale, their store coupon, and a manufacturers coupon to bring down the price of that item,” she said.
That means you could save 50 to 65 percent on those summer staples.
