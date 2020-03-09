HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, many are wondering what more can be done to stop the spread and find a vaccine.
But, people are being told to be aware of scammers that can use the virus to scare people into giving them money.
There’s heightened attention to the coronavirus as more cases are being reported around the world.
“Any time there’s something in the news, unfortunately, scammers will take advantage of it,” said Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of CT Department of Consumer Protection.
Channel 3 sat down with CT DPH Commissioner Michelle Seagull and she warns that these are the types of situations that scammers capitalize on.
“It’s your money, so be careful with what you do with it,” Seagull said.
These scam artists might promote false information about cases of the disease in your neighborhood that don’t exist or bogus prevention medication to get your money or personal information.
There are three red flags Seagull says people should look out for.
“When you didn’t initiate the contact, that right there is a big flag. Now, you don’t know who’s on the other end of that phone call, that email, that text message, that pop-up ad,” Seagull said. “The other one is, when you’re being pressured to act urgently.”
Seagull says the third big red flag is if the scammers encourage people to pay in a way that people can’t get their money back or track the payment.
That’s not all. People need to watch out for so-called “investment opportunities.”
“What some people are doing is such and such company is going to have this cure and encourage people to invest in that company. Then, what they’re going to do is sell their stocks while the price is high and when people realize this isn’t a miracle cure and the stock goes back down, they’ve already gotten their money,” Seagull said.
If you want to donate and make a contribution to the cause, Seagull says the best thing to do is to research charities and then give directly to those organizations, so you know where you money is going.
