(WFSB) -- If you’re ready to get back out and explore the world, experts say you can find great travel deals right now.
As vaccination rates go up, countries are opening back up to visitors.
“It’s the law of supply and demand, and right now, the law of supply and demand benefits you,” said travel expert Peter Greenberg.
He said many countries that rely on tourism are waiting for you with good deals.
“Seasonality doesn’t exist, no one is waiting for summer,” Greenberg said.
Countries like Ireland are rolling out the ‘green’ carpet for Americans.
“There are a number of countries who have done a good job in vaccination levels. Here in Ireland, it’s over 90 percent, it’s better than the U.S. People have been behaving, they did a serious lockdown here, they got it under control,” Greenberg said. “The good news is you can come here now without quarantine and without fear. As long as you behave and play by the rules, the country is yours and it’s not crowded.”
He said airfares are low right now to try to entice travelers to get on planes.
Hotels are offering great deals too.
“They are discounting left and right because they have been waiting for 20 months for us to show up. When it comes to Ireland, 20% of the visitors are from the United States, believe me they want us back,” he added.
Before you book, check what the local guidelines are, check out COVID precautions for where you are staying, and make sure you know what the rules are when you return home.
