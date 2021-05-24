(WFSB) – Every week in Money Monday, we are helping you find ways to navigate this challenging financial time.
For a number of reasons, the cost of vehicles has gone up during the pandemic and that has led to some people finding creative ways to find a new car.
“It’s almost like a second gut punch for consumers,” said Scot Hall.
If you’ve been in the market for a car, you know they are pricey right now. Pandemic-related shortages have driven up prices for both new and used cars.
“The demand is very high as we move out of the pandemic,” Hall said.
Scot Hall says that has some buyers looking for new ways to get into a new car, like buying out someone else’s lease.
He runs swapalease.com, a marketplace where people can go to get into or out of a car lease.
“We’ve been at this about 20 years. Our buyer traffic on the website has been up tremendously in the last 30 days, which cements to me there are buyers out there looking for vehicles and they are having a lot of trouble finding them,” Hall said.
Hall says it’s the most cost-effective way to get out of a lease.
“Most leases have a provision written into it that allows that lease to be transferred to another individual as long as it goes through the proper guidelines, policies, and procedures set by the leasing company,” Hall said.
If you are looking to get out of your lease, Hall says now is the time to take advantage of the market.
“It’s not that uncommon for a lease seller to offer a small cash incentive to make it more attractive to the buyer, kind of way to right the deal if you will. If somebody has a really, really good lease deal, they may walk away with a little bit of money in their pocket because there are buyers clamoring for that deal and willing to ay a premium,” Hall said.
