(WFSB) - During the pandemic, many of us have bought things we don't need.
“How do I stop overspending?,” Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez, host of Money Confidential at Real Simple Podcast, asked.
Stefanie says a lot of people are asking that question.
“One, make it harder to spend money, so don’t keep that credit card number saved in your checkout preferences so that it’s so easy to spend that it only takes one click. If you have to go find your wallet or your purse and dig out your credit card and type in the numbers, it just gives you more time between that urge to splurge and actually making the purchase," O’Connell Rodriguez stated.
Or ditch the card all together and use cash.
“Cash is restrictive. You can’t spend more money than you have on hand like you can with a credit card, for example, so, if you’re trying to stay on a budget or there are certain circumstances where you know you tend to splurge, that might be an opportunity to try using cash only," O’Connell Rodriguez said.
Spending journals can help you keep to your budget.
“What’s happening in those moments when you tend to overspend or you have that urge to splurge? Is it a certain circumstance or situation? Is it a certain feeling when you’re happy, when you’re angry, when you’re tired, when you’re hungry? Just knowing when you get those feelings to overspend can help you identify ways that you can create better systems for managing those moments," continued O’Connell Rodriguez.
And lastly, create visual reminders of your goals.
“A background on your phone of the house you want to buy and the down payment you’re saving up for is a great example or printing out a picture of the vacation destination that you want to go visit after a lockdown, and wrapping it around your cash and credit card, so that every time you go to spend money, you’re reminded of whether this purchase is going to help you get closer to that vacation or push you further from it," added O’Connell Rodriguez.
The Money Confidential Podcast is produced by the parent company of this news station, the Meredith Corporation.
