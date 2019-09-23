(WFSB) – Did you know that popular websites like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus have sister sites that sell the same products at deep discounts?
That means cashing in on a better deal can be just a few clicks away.
Never pay full price for anything is the inspiration behind passionforsavings.com.
Blogger Heather Schisler is spreading the word on how to save and it starts in your browser, by heading to discount sites.
Neiman Marcus has a discount site called lastcall.com, which is a great site for getting high end brands for a discount.
Amazon has a discount website called 6pm.com for clothing, and they also have woot.com for household items and electronics where you can log in with your Amazon Prime membership.
Nordstrom has a discount website called hautelook.com. Channel 3 found UGG boots that were priced at $150 on Nordstrom’s website compared to $90 on hautelook.com for the same boots.
For the best buys on brands like Northface, Patagonia, and Columbia head to steepandcheap.com, which is the sister site for backcountry.com.
“I actually find that a lot of people don’t know that these sites are owned by the big brand, so these brands are using these sites to clear out merchandise, last year’s inventory, or maybe products that haven’t sold as well and a lot of people don’t trust them because they aren’t sure if they are a legitimate site,” Schisler said.
When Schisler’s family went from two incomes to one, she knew her money had to go further. Now, she’s paying it forward by spreading the knowledge.
“We have over a million followers on Facebook, we have thousands and thousands of people reading our site every day,” Schisler said.
For more information about passionforsavings.com, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.