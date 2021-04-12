(WFSB) – Money has been tight for many during the pandemic, which is why we’re helping you stretch those hard-earned dollars.
Doing just a little planning and research can help you save big money on items you need to buy.
Spring has spring and so have the savings.
Bethany Hollars with Brickseek.com says now is the time to buy everything you’ll need to spruce up your home. People can expect to save 15 to 50 percent.
“Paint, mulch, even larger purchases like patio furniture, outdoor power equipment, those big box home improvement stores like Lowes and Home Depot hold big time spring saving events,” Hollars said.
People should stock up on the winter stuff they’ll need next years. Things like rock salt and shovels will be on clearance and that means big savings.
Retailers also want to get rid of those big items like snowblowers.
“To make way for spring gardening supplies and lawn equipment at those big box stores like Lowes and Home Depot, even your smaller stores like Tractor Supply as well. Now is the best time to get the best savings on snow removal equipment,” Hollars said.
Also, now that Easter is over, the leftovers are marked down.
“Those stores want to get that stuff out of their stores. They want that real estate space back, so they are discounting that inventory to get it out the door. The best savings and discounts you’re going to find is always going to be on clearance marked down merchandise. You can expect to save 50 to 90 percent on any type of Easter essential you can think of,” Hollars said.
People mike even find Easter hams or turkeys on sale at the grocery store this week.
Hollars says these sales are cyclical, so patience and planning is key. She says knowing when to buy what you need can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.