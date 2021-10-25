(WFSB) -- If you’ve been doing online shopping lately, you may have seen a new option popping up for your purchases.
Buy now and pay later programs have become more popular in the pandemic.
“Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said it’s especially popular with millennials shopping online.
“One thing we are hearing a lot about is people wondering if they should use buy now and pay later when they’re shopping,” she said. “It’s relatively new product so I think some people don’t understand it and there’s some confusion about whether there are interest rates and fees and the answer is it depends so make sure you know what you’re getting into.”
The options from companies like Affirm and Klarna offer you the chance to spread out payments over a few months.
Which can be a good option for folks who don’t have a credit card.
Sometimes there is no catch, but “what people need to know is sometimes there are fees and interests and you need to read the fine print really carefully.”
She went on to say that “you still want to be aware you are taking on a form of debt. You still have to make those payments, you want to make sure you can afford them.”
Because it’s not a credit card, it’s not a way to build your credit.
