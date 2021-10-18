(WFSB) -- America's bumpy pandemic recovery has Americans grappling with greater prices across the country.
Labor shortages and supply chain problems are fueling higher prices, on just about everything.
The latest data shows consumer prices up more than 5 percent over the last year.
Americans are digging deeper into their wallets, food, gas, heat, every day basics are getting more expensive.
Consumer prices are at a 13-year high, gas is up 42 percent, energy 25 percent and at the grocery store, many items are out of stock.
America's demand for imported goods, coupled with logjams at the nation's ports, mean shortages and higher prices.
“The cost from point of origin to the destination has gone up 10 times in the last 12 months,” said Lilia with Nick Vyas.
University of Southern California Global Supply expert Nick Vyas said consumers will bear the brunt, especially lower income Americans.
When asked what it means for inequality, Vyas said “that gap will widen because those that have a lot of resources, financials, and otherwise, will do much better in the constrained environment we're in now."
Small businesses are struggling.
Owner Lily Kipper of "Kip's Toy Store” saw the warning signs months ago.
“We did our homework and started ordering really early on like in April for the holidays,” she said.
Although unemployment has been decreasing, for Americans back at work, wage increases aren’t enough to offset rising prices.
Experts don’t expect the situation to improve anytime soon.
