ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The holidays are less than 3 months away, and this year, Americans are expected to spend even more than last year.
While holiday shopping may not be on the forefront just yet, money experts suggest starting a budget plan sooner than later.
The National Retail Federation said the average person spent $1,000 on the holidays last year.
Money expert and blogger behind HopesAndCents.com, Alaya Linton suggests saving up in October.
“There tends to be a lot of guilt with holiday spending. So, by planning and setting side some money you can remove the guilt,” explained Linton.
Linton said to save for the holidays, one would need to save more than $300 a month.
“It’s more manageable than leaving it to the end or putting it all on the card and paying for it in January and February which is what most people do,” said Linton.
To begin, Linton suggests making a list and asking, ‘for whom are you buying, and how much do you want to spend on that person?’
“People are stressed out about what they’re spending, they’re stressed out about going to the stores and shopping and that’s not what the season is all about,” said Linton.
“It should be joyful and spending time with family and really just enjoying what the season is meant for, so that’s why I really encourage people to start budgeting ahead of time so you can remove part of the stress.”
Then, she said, do not forget decorations, gift wrap, and stocking stuffers.
“I always suggest a miscellaneous list to capture things you forget and then you don’t feel like you blew your budget.”
Linton said it is best to save money in a separate account to avoid spending the savings.
Linton also suggested saving a bit more, too, to cash in on those deals on December 26th.
To check out Alaya Linton's blog, Hopes and Cents, click here.
