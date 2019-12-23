HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The new year is a great time to make some changes, especially when it comes to finances.
You can make all the resolutions you want, but a resolution without a plan is just wishful thinking.
Channel 3 sat down with money expert Chris Hogan, who has five financial resolutions folks can make in 2020.
“I want people to embrace this new year and make changes financially,” Hogan said.
First, start budgeting today.
“When you budget, you are telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went. You don't have to wait until the new year,” Hogan said.
Second, get out of debt with the ‘debt snowball.’
“You’re going to list debts from smallest to biggest, it's about momentum. Once that one is gone, go down to the next one in size. If you do this, you will get out of debt and get to keep your own money,” Hogan said.
Third, pay more than the minimum payments.
“The average CC interest rate is 17.8. Make progress toward the principal,” Hogan said.
Fourth, you’ll need to make some sacrifices.
“Look at how many times you are eating out. If you are eating out one time a week, scale back to one time a week and divert that money toward attacking the debt,” Hogan said.
Coming in at number 5, Hogan says to plan for your future. Once you’re debt free, it’s time to start investing for retirement.
“I want to make sure people are planning for future and have a plan for that. I developed a free tool for that called R:IQ number. People can understand how much they are going to need. I want to people to understand government is not going to take care of us, we have to have a plan for our future,” Hogan said.
A survey found more people would like to save $5,000 rather than lose 5 pounds, so go ahead get started and show your money who's boss in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.