(WFSB) – Every week in Money Monday, we look at ways to help you save and you can score big deals on thing you need simply by knowing when to buy them.
A sale in June is this week’s Money Monday report.
Bethany Hollars with brickseek.com says it’s a month to celebrate.
With Father’s Day, graduation parties, and wedding season heating up, you’ll find lots of gifts on sale.
“Your retailers like Macys and Kohls and Target and your other department stores are going to be running some great specials on all of the essential wedding registry type items,” Hollars said.
Kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and dished are all on sale.
“You can combine those store sales with perhaps a coupon. Most of those stores have their own credit cards, so those savings all stacked together can really make for some great deals,” Hollars said.
You’ll find deals for dad too. Sporting equipment, tools, and apparel are all on sale, but you’ll cash in on even bigger savings a few days after Father’s Day when stores need to move that merchandise out.
Think about stocking up for next year when the gifts are on clearance.
“It’s a great way to stretch a dollar,” Hollars said.
You’ll also save in the grocery store.
“All your fruits, veggies, in addition to seasonal produce, dairy, which freezes great, your iced tea and tea bags, iced tea mix, and even your pre-bottled ice tea drinks, all of those things are going to be going on sale,” Hollars said.
There’s also something that many bargain shoppers wait for every year.
“Amazon Prime Day usually has fallen in July. This day, the dates were just announced. Prime Day this year is going to be in June; June 21 and June 22. It’s a great day to score some great deals on everything,” Hollars said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.