HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The new year means new goals for many.
If being more financially secure is one of them, experts have some easy steps to take now to set yourself up for success.
Roger Cowen, with the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, said it’s time to look ahead.
The first step is estimating your tax liability.
“I always say ‘surprise me’ on my birthday, not with my taxes or my money. If you feel you’re paying more in tax than you should, then don’t be bashful. Talk about ways to reduce your tax,” Cowen said.
One way to do that is increasing your contributions to your 401k, which is the next step.
“I suggest people put in at least enough to get the company match, what’s recommended is 10 percent of your salary,” Cowen said.
The next step is to review your life insurance.
“People have died, people were born, people lose jobs, people get new jobs, there is divorce. Life insurance is a love letter to your loved ones. Review it. Make sure your beneficiaries are correct. Make sure it will be enforced when you need it the most. Make sure when you walk out tax walks in tax free in a lump sum,” Cowen said.
Remember, if you need it, seek professional help early on to be prepared for the year ahead.
“Those who plan pay less in taxes and are more confident during retirement. Those who don’t plan pay more tax and are less confident in retirement. So, sit down with a trusted financial adviser who will listen,” he said. “Write it down and to your surprise, you just might accomplish it this time next year.”
