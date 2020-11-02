(WFSB) - Friends and unmarried couples buying homes together is a growing trend in the housing market.
It comes as real estate market is already booming, in part because of low interest rates.
“We’ve seen a huge number of applications come in of just friends looking to purchase a home together, that are looking to move out of the city,” said Michael Sema, mortgage lending expert, Get a Rate.
Some people don’t want to settle down before they settle into their own home.
“Typically what we’re seeing is two friends jumping on the mortgage together, taking responsibility for the property together, but just in case one person for example doesn’t want to be on the mortgage, wants to be on the title of the home,” Sema explained. “They can still be an owner of the property without being on the mortgage.”
Sema called it a growing trend.
He said many people want to capitalize on the low interest rates, but some don’t want to take on the responsibility of a home all on their own.
However, buyers do need to be aware of the details.
Sema said they have to make sure they talk to an attorney who specializes in real estate law.
“You need to make sure everything is outlined right from the beginning,” he said. “Be crystal clear: Who’s going to be on the mortgage, who’s going to pay the mortgage, who’s going to take responsibility for the property.”
Plus, what will happen when someone wants to move out and the other wants to stay needs to be considered.
“One person could leave and sell shares to the other owner of the property, sell their shares to someone else,” Sema said. “If it’s tenants in common, they could sell their percentage to another investor if they wanted or another friend. They could part ways, they just have to figure out how.”
