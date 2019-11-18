HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to allowances, studies show the majority of parents give them, but with that comes a lot of debate.
The one major question is how much money children should get.
Liz Gendreau, who runs the blog Chief Mom Officer, covers many family finance topics, and one of those is allowances.
“Two-thirds of parents give their kids an allowance and it’s an average of $30 a week for roughly five hours of chores,” Gendreau said.
While that might seem like a lot, Gendreau said you can start by giving an amount based on the age, like $7 for a 7-year-old.
“Another is tying your allowance to chores directly, where if you take out the trash you get a dollar and then another is a method where you give kids a larger amount of money but then you make kids responsible for buying more of their stuff. So instead of giving them $5 to buy candy at the store, you give them say a couple hundred dollars a month, but then they have to buy all their clothes, pay for their own activities,” Gendreau said.
That can teach them important budgeting lessons, and allow them to learn that you have to save for things you want.
In her house, Gendreau’s older kids get $10 a week if they take out the trash and take care of the dog.
However, they can earn more money if they take on additional chores, like washing the car.
“I wanted them to earn about saving up their money to buy larger things like a video game and also give them that lesson of working to earn more money,” Gendreau said.
Another common question is when the allowance should start.
“A good time to start an allowance would be, I think, once your kids understand what money is. So more than first grade, second grade time frame,” Gendreau said.
The bottom line is, it all depends on what works for your family.
But the lessons an allowance can teach are valuable.
“There are a lot of different approaches to allowances, they all can work and the most important thing is that you’re helping your kids learn about money, learn about how it works and grasp all those money concepts that’s going to be important to them as an adult,” Gendreau said.
