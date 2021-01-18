(WFSB) – Experts are telling people that if they’re struggling to keep New Year’s resolutions a few weeks into 2021, their goals may be too big.
They said starting small can help keep them on track all year.
Catey Hill, executive editor with Millie Magazine, said people can start better managing their money with give simple steps.
Number 1: Improve their credit score.
“Having a rough credit score can cost you thousands, tens of thousands over the life,” Hill said. “That is not an exaggeration.”
Making sure people pay their bills on time and tackle debt can help increase their score.
Number 2: Set up an emergency fund. Start small.
“Start with a goal,” Hill recommended. “Can you build up one month of expenses in the next 6 months?”
Starting small can keep people’s savings goals on track but aim to have enough in the bank to cover their expenses for several months in case they lose their jobs.
“Number 3 is making sure you have the insurance you need,” Hill explained. “You may think you have the insurance you need, but you don’t and if this year has taught us anything, it’s that things happen, and you can be really surprised by life.”
Number 4: Boost retirement savings.
“I like the goal of ‘can you up your retirement savings by 1 percent by June,’ see what you can do and then in June another 1 percent, do a 1 percent uptick [and] see how that feels in your budget and keep going,” Hill said.
If an employer matches, employees should make sure they are at least contributing enough to take advantage of that.
Finally, cancel those unnecessary and recurring subscriptions. Even if it’s just a few dollars a month.
“It’s still worth it,” Hill said. “Why are you tossing money at something you really don’t use?”
Hill said these are five simple resolutions that will help people have a brighter financial future.
