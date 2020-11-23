(WFSB) - it’s been a difficult year financially.
As the holidays approach, many are trying to keep their spending in check as they check off their gift list.
Financial experts do have ways to make the holidays bright on a budget.
If checking off the holiday list is stressful, that’s become the norm.
Personal finance expert, Farnoosh Torabi says shop early to cash in on savings.
“If you do see an item already on your list and on sale, strike. Strike now because waiting may mean delays in shipment,” Torabi said. “Not getting what you want. Not the right size. And the overspending.”
Torabi said retailers aren’t waiting to offer deep discounts, especially many clothing retailers who are struggling to stay afloat.
“I am already getting so many emails. ‘Pre-Black Friday, friends and family, 50 percent off.’ Walmart is having deals for days promotion campaign happening all through November,” Torabi said. “Because it’s been a hard year for retailers. Because of the [COVID-19] pandemic, they are not waiting to get people to buy this. It’s traditionally the big time of the year where they get in the black and they aren’t going to wait for a couple of spending holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. “
A recent Gallup survey showed Americans planned to spend less this year on gifts. Some planned to slash their budgets by more than $100.
“Make budgeting a family affair,” Torabi said. “Be the one in the family to be brave and bold and suggest a gift grab or a Secret Santa, and that way you only have to spend for one person. And cap that at $25 or $30 and that way you can kind of get everybody on board. Everyone wants to save.”
Another way to save is to choose credit wisely.
If customers must charge, they should use a card with cash back on purchases.
“It’s a great way to save time and save money, so streamlining your purchases on that one card is easier to track too so I recommend people kind of be smart about which card they use,” Torabi said.
Also, take advantage of buying in bulk.
“This is a great way to save,” Torabi said. “For example, I love to keep wine on hand to gift to people this time of year. It’s a really easy, welcomed gift. Buy in bulk, buy a case and save 10 to 15 percent that way.”
Lastly, never check out without a promo code. Often, a quick Google search can lead to saving money.
“Make sure to go to a separate tab and search the name of the retailer and coupon code or discount and you’ll usually find something to put in that promo code box before you check out or coupon code box and save an additional 10 percent or free shipping,” Torabi said.
Every little bit helps when people are trying to stretch that holiday budget.
