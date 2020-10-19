(WFSB) – The pandemic has forced many people out of jobs and unemployment has reached record numbers, which means times are tough and money is tight for many Americans.
Experts are giving advice on what you can do if you can’t pay your bills.
As the bills stack up, so does the stress for the millions of Americans who are out of work right now.
“If you can’t pay all your bills, which is very common right now, start with your utilities. Food, utilities, your rent and your mortgage and then your car, in that order. Those are the things to pay first if you can’t pay everything,” said Catey Hill.
Catey Hill is the Executive Director of Millie, a personal finance and career magazine.
She says if you’re struggling to make minimum payments, you can also negotiate with your creditors.
“Whether it’s your mortgage, or your cell phone bill, so many lenders are willing to negotiate. They’d rather get something than nothing. They don’t want it to go to collections,” Hill said.
Hill says many creditors are more sympathetic right now given the pandemic, so pick up the phone and make your case.
“You’re in a better position if you’ve been in a really good client of theirs, if you are a person who has always been paying your bills, and all of a sudden you’re in a situation, they are more willing to listen,” Hill said.
Also, make a budget, and then go line by line, looking for places to save.
“Maybe you raise your deductible on your insurance so your monthly payment is a little bit lower, looking at everything when you make that budget, you will see everything and then you can think, how am I going to cut this,” Hill said.
You can also look to refinance your mortgage to lower your monthly payment, since rates are so low right now.
The CARES Act also allows people to take out money from their 401K without the penalty, but Hill warns that should really be a last resort.
Millie Magazine is owned by the same company that owns WFSB – The Meredith Corporation.
