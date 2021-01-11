HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Millions of people are out of work right now.
The coronavirus pandemic is creating a unique challenge for people who are now navigating the job market.
Officials say more than 3.5 million people have been jobless for more than six months.
As COVID cases continue to rise, U.S. employers slowed their hiring last month.
“We lost 22 million jobs between March and April. Since then we’ve gained back more than half of them, but what we’ve been seeing is for the last six months, the pace of increase is starting to decelerate at the state level, without additional stimulus, many of the nation’s largest states will be forced to lay off workers,” said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst.
Where do you begin if you need to find employment during this difficult time?
“COVID has really affected the job market, so you want to apply for jobs that can survive two things. It can survive the times and require your skills. They must always be in demand,” said Douglas James.
Internet marketing expert Douglas James says to stay competitive in this kind of job market, you have to make sure your online profiles are professional.
“Use your social media and online platforms to network and form relationships. You need to be active online because it is where the attention is at. The average person spends two and a half hours on social media, leverage that,” James said.
Also, now might be the right time to reinvent yourself.
“The number one thing is don’t get in your own way. A lot of people have this limited belief or this mindset issue you want to really focus on what you’re passionate about, what makes you happy, what intrigues you to get out of bed,” James said.
While you’re waiting for the right opportunity, James says you can make extra money online. You can walk dogs on Wags or if you’re handing you can check out Task Rabbit and if you’re artistic, look at Paint True.
There’s an app for almost every side hustle.
