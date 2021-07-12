HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One way a lot of people have coped with the pandemic is by buying things they don’t really need.
Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez, the host of money confidential at real simple podcast, said she’s been getting that question from listeners of her podcast.
“So, we talked to some experts about ways she can stop that cycle of overspending. One, make it harder to spend money. So, don’t keep that credit card number saved in your checkout preferences so that it’s so easy to spend that it only takes one click. If you have to go find your wallet or your purse and dig out your credit card and type in the numbers, it just gives you more time between that urge to splurge and actually making the purchase,” said O’Connell Rodriguez.
She also suggested keeping a spending journal, “so, not only tracking where your money goes and how much you’re spending, but what’s happening in those moments when you tend to overspend, or you have that urge to splurge. Is it a certain circumstance or situation? Is it a certain feeling when you’re happy, when you’re angry, when you’re tired, when you’re hungry? Just knowing when you get those feelings to overspend can help you identify ways that you can create better systems for managing those moments.”
Setting up an automatic transfer from your checking account to your savings account after you get paid, can also help you save.
“When you don’t see the money sitting in your checking account, you’re less likely to think of it as money you have available to spend. And finally, create visual reminders of your goals. When we think about trying to get on a spending plan or on a budget, we tend to think of things that are restrictive, what I can’t spend money on, and that is no fun. So, what we need are visual reminders of our goals, the things we’re working toward, the things we want our money to do for us,” said O’Connell Rodriguez.
