(WFSB) – Every week in Money Monday, Channel 3 is looking for ways to help you and your family make the most of your budget.
This week, it’s something that could help you make some extra cash.
After months of isolation, people are looking for a summer vacation, but with the pandemic still looming, many are choosing to rent homes instead of staying in hotels.
AirBNB reached out to Channel 3 to talk about how people can cash in on this idea.
“We have tried really hard to make it as easy as possible for people to list their home,” said Christopher Nulty.
Christopher Nulty with AirBNB says booking on the vacation home rental site are booming.
“We are seeing a once in a generation demand for travel, people are stuck inside, being distant from friends and family, are really yearning to get out, yearning to reconnect. And they’re wanting to find homes to stay in. They want the benefit of kitchen and living room and backyard to spread out in,” Nulty said.
That means, people can also make money. Homes in Connecticut can rent anywhere from $1,800 to $2,500 a month, and even more along the shoreline.
“We developed this tool called,” What’s My Place Worth Tool,’” Nulty said.
People just add a little information about their homes, and it will give them an estimate of what they can charge. Nulty says many people are using the extra cash to fund their own fun.
“A lot of people say, ‘I’m going away for two weeks, I’m going to rent out my place while I’m gone’, or ‘I’m going away for a week, I’ll rent out my place while I’m gone.’ A lot of people use this as a tool for paying for their own vacations,” Nulty said.
To get your home ready, you’ll want a tidy space with clean linens and towels for guests. Those small touches of home, like books or magazine and comfy spaces to relax, are an added bonus.
AirBNB offers host protection, liability insurance, and background checks for free.
Before you list your home, it’s a good idea to check with your town and see what the rules are.
“Every community has different rules, but so man communities across New England are trying to make it as easy as possible,” Nulty said.
Hosts get to keep 97 percent of what they list their space for.
