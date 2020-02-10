(WFSB) – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you may be planning a date with your loved one.
But money experts say it’s also a great time to make sure you and your spouse are on the same page financially.
Managing your money together can ultimately lead to a better relationship.
Talking dollars and cents may not be romantic, but it is valuable when it comes to having a health relationship.
“Constant communication is key. Communication is sexy. If you’re not communicating with each other in your finances, that can spill over into other areas of your relationship and your advice. Money touches everything and so, if there is a disconnect there, you do feel it elsewhere,” said Alaya Linton.
A recent survey shows 40 percent of couples that split up said financial issues played a role in their divorce.
Alaya Linton is the personal finance coach behind the Hope and Cents blog and she helps couples get on the same page.
“Be patient, be positive. If the atmosphere around dealing with money is negative, there is no incentive for the other person to get involved,” Linton said.
Linton said one study shows 22 percent of Americans have lied to their partner about money, so be honest and establish some ground rules.
“Money gets tied up in emotion, so establishing ground rules takes the emotion out of some of the decision making, so for example, you can decide we are going to check in with each other if we’re going to spend a certain dollar amount,” Linton said.
Also decide what works for you both, like separate or combined bank accounts and who’s going to pay the bill. Plus, designate a time to go over money.
“So, we like to call them money dates or budget dates and it’s really just at least on a monthly basis. It can be more often depending on your situation, at least once a month,” Linton said.
A little investment in your relationship that will pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.