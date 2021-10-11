(WFSB) - It is an unprecedented time for the used car market.
A shortage of new cars has driven up demand for old ones, which means you can sell yours at a premium.
"It’s an unbelievable year in the automotive industry," Sam Zales with CarGurus tells us.
And Sam says you can make some real money if you’re willing to sell your old car.
"Supply of cars is down at its thirty year low. New cars are not being produced, because of the chip issue and the shortage of the processor, the micro processor, and that has had a down funnel effect in the market, even used car supply is at an extraordinary low," continued Zales.
When supply is low and demand is high, the seller wins.
CarGurus now offers Connecticut drivers an instant cash offer for their car.
You can just put in the make, mileage, and condition and thousands of dealers around the country bid on your car.
"It can be single percentage points higher. It can be tens of percentage points higher, because we are having dealers compete. We are going to have the best offer for the consumer," Zales explained.
So if you have an extra car in the driveway, it’s a good time to sell.
Experts predict the market will continue like this for some time.
