(WFSB) - Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight.
Like with many things, it got delayed because of COVID-19.
On Oct. 13, shoppers can start cashing in on some highly anticipated deals.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day (Oct. 13-14)
“Everything you can think of, from kitchen appliances to toys to electronics, you can find some type of a deal on Prime Day for just about any category,” said Bethany Hollars, money saving expert, brickseek.com.
It’s described as one of the best days for bargain hunters.
This year, Prime Day promises big savings again.
“You can easily save over 50 percent on a lot of the deals,” Hollars said.
Money experts already previewed some of the sales.
Select Samsung and Sony TVs are up to 30 percent off.
There will be 40 percent off Panasonic cameras.
Savings will also be found on Amazon devices like Fire Tablets and Alexa speakers.
“I will try to control my impulse buying otherwise, but the deals we see on Prime Day are so good you just have to buy it because it’s like ‘I’m not going to find a deal like this again until it rolls around again next year,‘“ Hollars said.
Also look for “lightning deals.”
“They are a limited quantity and they are only available for a limited time so once that deal is exhausted and the number of redemptions has been met, that deal will die out and those deals are available to Prime members first,” Hollars explained.
Plus, don’t forget about competing sales from other retailers who are vying for your business.
“Walmart and Target this year have already announced they are holding competing sales events, going on at the same time, with Black-Friday-like savings,” Hollars said.
Being a Prime member will get customers’ access to the best deals on Prime Day. Amazon does offer free trials if shoppers want to test it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.