HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Whether you're scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, those sponsored ads seem to pop up more and more these days.
Maybe it’s for a mug that promises to keep your drinks hot for hours, or shoes that are supposed to stay soft and cozy all day long.
But, many may often wonder if they’re really getting what they’re promised.
Recently, former Channel 3 producer Michelle Palmer saw an advertisement for a product called Prose.
It promised custom hair car, bottled just for you.
“So you can specifically say ‘here's what I want, this is what I’m looking for’,” Palmer explained.
She spent more than $130 on shampoo and conditioner, plus a pre-shampoo mask and hair oil.
If the product moisturized enough, she would have less frizz.
Three months later, a hair stylist said Palmer’s hair was more coarse, had less moisture in it, and lost color.
"I could tell. My hair looked frizzy, I would pull it back up in a bun or pony tail I could see the frizz. It really feels like straw,” Palmer said.
The stylist said her hair is not in better condition than it was three months ago.
"I was hoping that maybe spending a little more meant I was getting a better product,” she said.
A spokesperson for Prose said they have six chemists who help ensure customers are getting correct results.
The takeaway? When looking at those products that pop up in an ad on social media, be sure to read reviews first, especially from third party sites.
Also, before you buy it, make sure if you're unhappy with it, you can get your money back without too much of a hassle.
