BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Historically low interest rates mean it’s a great time to buy a home.
However, there aren’t many homes on the market right now, which means it’s also a great time to sell.
“We definitely have never seen a market like this. If you’re thinking of selling, now is a fantastic time to do so,” said Carl Lantz, a realtor with Coldwell Banker.
As an example, he sold a home on Bloomfield in just a few days.
“The market is gangbusters, multiple offers on homes. Most homes are selling very quickly, and buyers are having a tough time because they’re fighting those multiple offers, and sellers are having a tough time picking which offer to take on multiple occasions,” Lantz said.
With interest rates hovering around 3 percent for a 30-year mortgage, buyers can also get more for their money.
“It increases buying power, so that same dollar you’re going to spend every month on your home is going to go a little further on each property,” Lantz said.
Inventory is so low, in part, because of the pandemic. Back when it started, many people took their homes off the market.
The coronavirus has also changed the way realtors do business. There aren’t many open houses, and most homes are shown by appointment.
Lantz has even sold some virtually, without the buyer even stepping foot inside.
His advice for those looking to cash in on this opportunity is to be ready.
“That’s the biggest thing with houses moving quickly, you need to be prequalified, have your lender prequalify you so you’re ready to make your offer when you find that house you love,” Lantz said.
He added that Connecticut is also seeing a lot of people looking to relocate from cities like New York and Boston.
The pandemic has even changed what folks are looking for, quarantining at home with family has some looking for more closed off separate spaces rather than open concept homes, and outdoor areas or finished basements are a bonus.
