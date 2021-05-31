(WFSB) - The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the retail industry.
As the economy begins to bounce back, stores are having to adapt to a new normal.
The future may look different for shoppers.
When the whole world was shut down, everything was delivered to doorsteps.
That was great for the consumer.
Almost every store started offering curbside pickup. However, many stores that relied on in-person sales struggled to stay open.
Experts warned that the retailer needs to be wherever the customer is.
Now as customers settle in to a new normal, and states and stores start opening back up, the way they shop may be forever changed.
Experts said that physical retail is not dead but is in some sort of transformation. If people look at post-COVID-19, or the next couple of years, the mall will still be around. However, there will probably less of them.
Logistics expert Bill Thayer with Fillogic said retailers will have to continue to adapt. His company helps with that.
“We convert underutilized spaces in shopping malls into tech enabled micro distribution hub,” Thayer explained. “We are like a logistics swiss army knife to help retailers at the mall with their logistics needs.”
Streamlining services can help customers in the end by keeping costs low.
“If they didn’t get it before COVID, they got it now,” Thayer said. “They need to meet the customer where the customer is. The customer, they are king.”
