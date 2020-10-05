(WFSB) – Saving for your kids to go to college can be tough for any parent, but now the pandemic is thrown into the mix.
That is making it even more difficult.
A new survey from Fidelity Investments shows parents are concerned about COVID-19 impact on their ability to save for college, but many families are still trying to do it.
Melissa Ridolfi from Fidelity Investments spoke to Channel 3 about advice for parents.
“We do a college savings indicative study every two years and we really want to understand how parents are progressing with their goal of college savings. This year, parents scored 33 on the study and what that means is parents are on track to fund 33 percent of their college savings goal,” Ridolfi said. “This number is slightly higher than the last time we did the survey in 2019, but there is still a way to go. What we did fin is encouraging many parents close to 80 percent actually said they have already started putting money away for college and that is extremely encouraging especially this year given the financial effect of the pandemic.”
A lot of families are facing extra challenges during this time.
Channel 3 ask how they can improve on their savings.
“Families are stretched even further with their day to day needs. That said, there are some ways parents can improve their college savings even in this tough environment. There are credit cards that offer cash back rewards that go directly into their 529 accounts,” Ridolfi said. “The other is to engage family and friends. Parents can ask family and friends to give a gift directly into their 529 account versus a traditional gift for say birthdays.”
To read more from Fidelity Investments, click here.
